Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of GMDA opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $15.41.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

