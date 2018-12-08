Gapcoin (GAP) Market Cap Hits $109,881.00

Gapcoin (CURRENCY:GAP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Gapcoin has a total market capitalization of $109,881.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gapcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gapcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gapcoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007887 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00022679 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00276434 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00017451 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Gapcoin Profile

Gapcoin (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Gapcoin’s total supply is 14,171,635 coins. Gapcoin’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. Gapcoin’s official website is gapcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Gapcoin

Gapcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gapcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gapcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gapcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gapcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gapcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.