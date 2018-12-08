Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,886,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,033,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $842,946,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,139,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,367,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,700,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,658,000 after purchasing an additional 448,275 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 678,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $44,862,658.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $4,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,050,443.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,314,037 shares of company stock valued at $149,595,036. 17.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $70.77.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $810.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

