Gateley (GTLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $130.00

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 26001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.73).
In other news, insider Nigel Terrence Payne bought 16,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £24,892.12 ($32,525.96).
Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)
Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.
