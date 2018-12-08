GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 41.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,166,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924,572 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $161,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 21.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the second quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday.

GLIBA stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $210.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 67.49%. Research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/gci-liberty-inc-gliba-position-raised-by-fmr-llc.html.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.