GeneNews (GNWSF) & Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Critical Survey

GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GeneNews and Celldex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneNews 0 0 0 0 N/A Celldex Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20

Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 930.40%. Given Celldex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celldex Therapeutics is more favorable than GeneNews.

Volatility and Risk

GeneNews has a beta of 6.4, suggesting that its stock price is 540% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celldex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeneNews and Celldex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneNews $410,000.00 9.25 -$2.94 million N/A N/A Celldex Therapeutics $12.74 million 3.50 -$93.03 million ($0.80) -0.32

GeneNews has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celldex Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares GeneNews and Celldex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneNews -2,524.26% N/A -151.10% Celldex Therapeutics -1,296.96% -51.88% -38.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics beats GeneNews on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeneNews Company Profile

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. GeneNews Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company also develops earlier stage drug candidates that are in clinical development, including CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers; CDX-1140, a human monoclonal antibody; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic aimed at antigen presenting cells for cancer indications. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; Seattle Genetics, Inc.; Yale University; and MedImmune, LLC. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

