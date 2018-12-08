General Dynamics Co. (GD) Stake Raised by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 504.1% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44,253 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $164.76 and a 1 year high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.44.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

