General Finance (GFN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Finance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 78,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $365.52 million, a P/E ratio of 193.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. General Finance has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. General Finance had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Finance news, insider Theodore M. Mourouzis sold 11,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $176,332.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,674.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 28,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $414,073.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,306 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,757.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,234 shares of company stock worth $763,603. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFN. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of General Finance by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Finance by 33.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Finance by 38.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Finance during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Finance during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

