Gerardo I. Lopez Buys 5,000 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Director Gerardo I. Lopez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.41 per share, with a total value of $212,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CBRE stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Bank of America cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,289,833,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,772,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,351,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/gerardo-i-lopez-buys-5000-shares-of-cbre-group-inc-cbre-stock.html.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.