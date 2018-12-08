German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. German American Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

GABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

GABC opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $732.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.85. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 4,000 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $62,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 827 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,323.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,420.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,499 shares of company stock valued at $360,727. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the second quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 55.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 85.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. 35.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

