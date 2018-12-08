Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.98. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 460,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,108.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,582 shares of company stock worth $192,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

