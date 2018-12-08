Glencore (GLEN) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report released on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Liberum Capital upgraded Glencore to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glencore to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 388.57 ($5.08).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore stock opened at GBX 279.40 ($3.65) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.