Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) PT Set at $150.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 3.65.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 740.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

