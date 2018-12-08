Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Given $25.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Net Lease an industry rank of 101 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 352.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.97%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

