Global Payments Inc (GPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $531,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $76,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Global Payments by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,162,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,452,000 after buying an additional 655,495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 359,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,748,000 after buying an additional 329,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Payments by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after buying an additional 297,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 621,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,224,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Global Payments by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.84. 1,143,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,411. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $98.82 and a 1-year high of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

