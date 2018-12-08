Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,506,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warlander Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 9.6% during the second quarter. Warlander Asset Management LP now owns 35,500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 3,123,169 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 61.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,330,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,064 shares in the last quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 131.4% in the second quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $1,050,000.

Get Globalstar alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $0.36 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/globalstar-inc-gsat-shares-bought-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.