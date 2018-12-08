Glu Mobile (GLUU) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 179,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,323,615.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,132.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,494. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.