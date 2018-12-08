GMS (GMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Get GMS alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of GMS from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. GMS has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $39.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.54 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $100,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,389.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GMS by 16.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in GMS by 116.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GMS by 425.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GMS by 273.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 157,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.