GoByte (GBX) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $1.18 million and $29,915.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00011230 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000733 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000674 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004054 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 3,937,625 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,638 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

