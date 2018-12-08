Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.59

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 21755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMLP shares. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $853.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 32.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $465,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

