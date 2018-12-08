Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Goldcorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,043,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,513,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldcorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,928,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,742 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Goldcorp by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 14,857,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,498 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Goldcorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,034,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,946 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Goldcorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,142,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,460,000 after purchasing an additional 966,420 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Goldcorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of Goldcorp stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.15. Goldcorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

