Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Price Target to GBX 428

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 377.50 ($4.93) to GBX 428 ($5.59) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays cut Auto Trader Group to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.81) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 424.92 ($5.55).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 436.90 ($5.71) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445 ($5.81).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In other news, insider Trevor Mather sold 48,753 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.66), for a total value of £211,100.49 ($275,840.18).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

