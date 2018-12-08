Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group to $280.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.67. 3,919,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $275.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

