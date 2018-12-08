GoldMaxCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $79.00 (GMX)

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. GoldMaxCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $79.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldMaxCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One GoldMaxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMaxCoin alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00060238 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GoldMaxCoin

GoldMaxCoin (CRYPTO:GMX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMaxCoin’s official website is gmxcoin.org.

Buying and Selling GoldMaxCoin

GoldMaxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMaxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMaxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMaxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMaxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMaxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.