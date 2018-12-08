Golfcoin (GOLF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Golfcoin has a total market cap of $70,734.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golfcoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Golfcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Golfcoin Profile

GOLF is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 1,766,615,280 coins. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golfcoin’s official website is www.golfcoin.cc.

Buying and Selling Golfcoin

Golfcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golfcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golfcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

