Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 377 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3,695.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after buying an additional 184,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 151.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,355,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $36,577,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,520,000 after buying an additional 114,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 187.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,160,000 after buying an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.11.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $223.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.68 and a 1 year high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.08 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,112,661.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $101,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/great-lakes-advisors-llc-buys-377-shares-of-vail-resorts-inc-mtn.html.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.