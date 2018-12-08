Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $635,000 in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (VOOG) Stock

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,381,000 after buying an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after buying an additional 198,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 1,546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 55,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BMV VOOG opened at $141.13 on Friday. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $149.28.
