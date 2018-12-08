Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $635,000 in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (VOOG) Stock

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,381,000 after buying an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after buying an additional 198,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 1,546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 55,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET alerts:

Shares of BMV VOOG opened at $141.13 on Friday. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $149.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $635,000 in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (VOOG) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/great-lakes-advisors-llc-invests-635000-in-vanguard-admira-sp-500-gr-ix-fd-et-voog-stock.html.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.