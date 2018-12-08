Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $4,746,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $587,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 382.1% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $147.26 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

