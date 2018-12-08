Great Thunder Gold (GTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 140000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Great Thunder Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTG)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

