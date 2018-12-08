Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.15 Million Stake in Workday Inc (WDAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Workday by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,080,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 22,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Workday by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $160.43 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of -126.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.76. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total value of $639,855.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $182,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,651 shares of company stock worth $106,051,661. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $152.95 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Workday from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.15 Million Stake in Workday Inc (WDAY)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-9-15-million-stake-in-workday-inc-wday.html.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.