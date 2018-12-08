Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Upgraded to Buy at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sandler O’Neill currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.17.

NYSE GHL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,810. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $483.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.43%.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Greenhill acquired 219,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,986,581.30. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 282,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,717.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 220,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $4,986,328.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 483,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,985,994. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

