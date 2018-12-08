GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Santander raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2283 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 32.2% in the third quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 23.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.