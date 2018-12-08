Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (GSH) versus CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (CJPRY) Financial Comparison

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H 0 0 0 0 N/A CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H $2.82 billion 0.96 $156.05 million N/A N/A CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR $16.45 billion 2.60 $3.56 billion $1.92 10.80

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H.

Dividends

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H 5.54% 3.81% 3.20% CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 21.79% 14.12% 4.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 71.4% of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. Its freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargo, containers, bulky and overweight cargo, dangerous cargo, fresh and live cargo, and oversized cargo. The company also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation-related services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, it is involved in train repair, materials and supplies sale, on-board catering, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation, as well as offers warehousing, hotel management, freight transport and packaging agency, and catering management services. Further, the company engages in property management and real estate construction activities; and the supervision of construction projects. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 251 pairs of passenger trains on a daily basis, including 107 pairs of intercity high-speed passenger trains between Guangzhou and Shenzhen, 13 pairs of Hong Kong Through Trains, and 131 pairs of long-distance trains. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides transportation, bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance and inspection, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures, maintains, and repairs railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the department store operation; wholesale and retail sales business; food and beverage sales; real estate leasing and sales; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

