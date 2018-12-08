Habit Restaurants (HABT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HABT. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Habit Restaurants from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Habit Restaurants from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Habit Restaurants stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $300.33 million, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

