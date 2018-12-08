Halliburton (HAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 662430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Specifically, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $43,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,399 shares of company stock worth $924,648. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $4,957,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Halliburton by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Halliburton by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 32,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

