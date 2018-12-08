Harvard Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,860 Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. Facebook makes up 0.6% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $122,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.67, for a total transaction of $9,331,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,103 shares of company stock worth $79,159,534. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

Facebook stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

