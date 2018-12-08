HC2 (HCHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.88

Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 14191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HC2 by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HC2 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HC2 by 29.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,807,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 407,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HC2 by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HC2 by 16.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

