Head-To-Head Analysis: MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (MITFY) & Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) and MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and MITIE GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit 196.88% 15.05% 3.43% MITIE GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and MITIE GRP PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit $52.63 million 6.49 $19.25 million $0.65 20.80 MITIE GRP PLC/ADR $2.92 billion 0.21 -$35.95 million $0.89 7.36

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MITIE GRP PLC/ADR. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and MITIE GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit 0 1 3 0 2.75 MITIE GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus target price of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit is more favorable than MITIE GRP PLC/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit pays out 226.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit beats MITIE GRP PLC/ADR on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries. It also owns various interests in receivables associated with related assets. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems. The company also provides professional services, including capital project consultancy, energy consultancy, real estate advisory, records management consultancy, security and risk strategy, sustainability strategy, technical assets strategy, and workplace and design services; and cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control and landscaping services. In addition, it offers document management services; custody services, such as immigration and prison services; and indoor and outdoor event catering services. Further, the company provides property management services primarily to clients in the social housing sector; and painting and commercial refurbishment roofing services. Mitie Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Southwark, the United Kingdom.

