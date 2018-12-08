Head-To-Head Analysis: Nordson (NDSN) versus Taylor Devices (TAYD)

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nordson has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Devices has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nordson and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 16.40% 26.37% 9.82% Taylor Devices 3.52% 3.11% 2.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nordson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Taylor Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordson and Taylor Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.07 billion 3.19 $295.80 million $5.37 21.13 Taylor Devices $24.36 million 1.79 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nordson and Taylor Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 8 3 0 2.27 Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordson currently has a consensus price target of $152.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Nordson’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nordson is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Dividends

Nordson pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taylor Devices does not pay a dividend. Nordson pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordson has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Nordson beats Taylor Devices on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The company's Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company primarily markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. Its products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special military and aerospace applications. The company markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. Taylor Devices, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

