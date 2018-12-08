Head to Head Comparison: SUMITOMO CORP/S (SSUMY) & China Precision Steel (CPSL)

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) and China Precision Steel (OTCMKTS:CPSL) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SUMITOMO CORP/S alerts:

This table compares SUMITOMO CORP/S and China Precision Steel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO CORP/S $44.56 billion 0.42 $2.91 billion $2.28 6.50 China Precision Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUMITOMO CORP/S has higher revenue and earnings than China Precision Steel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SUMITOMO CORP/S and China Precision Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO CORP/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Precision Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SUMITOMO CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. China Precision Steel does not pay a dividend. SUMITOMO CORP/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO CORP/S and China Precision Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO CORP/S 6.61% 11.98% 4.15% China Precision Steel N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SUMITOMO CORP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of China Precision Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SUMITOMO CORP/S beats China Precision Steel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment is involved in the trading, leasing, financing, designing, and arranging the construction of ships, aircraft, transportation systems, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts. The company's Environment & Infrastructure segment engages in the social infrastructure business, such as electricity, water supply, and railroad projects; renewable energy business comprising solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and wind power generation; environmental business consisting of storage battery activities; industrial infrastructure business, such as industrial facilities and equipment; and logistics, insurance, and industrial-park-related businesses. Its Media, ICT, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services segment engages in the areas of media, ICT, lifestyle/retail, food/food product, materials and supplies, and real estate businesses. The company's Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment engages in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals, electronics, and life sciences businesses. This segment also trades in petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas, storage batteries, carbon products, plastics, organic and inorganic chemicals, silicon wafers, LEDs, pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, household insecticide, fertilizers, and veterinary drugs; and provision of electronics manufacturing services. The company has a strategic partnership with ITM Power plc for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. Sumitomo Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About China Precision Steel

China Precision Steel, Inc., a steel processing company, manufactures and sells cold-rolled precision steel products. It produces and sells precision cold-rolled steel products ranging from 7.5 mm to 0.03 mm. The company's steel products comprise cold-rolled and hard-rolled low carbon steel products for steel roofing, food packaging, dry batteries, electronic devices, and kitchen tools; cold-rolled and hard-rolled high carbon steel products for automobile parts and components, grinding pieces, saw blades, and weaving needles; and tailor made cold rolled steel products. It also provides heat treatment, and cutting and slitting services for medium and high-carbon hot-rolled steel strips not exceeding 7.5 mm thickness. The company sells its products to component manufacturers and directly to the end-users in the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Thailand, the Caribbean, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Turkey. China Precision Steel, Inc. is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.