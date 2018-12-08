Head to Head Comparison: SUMITOMO CORP/S (SSUMY) & Ossen Innovation (OSN)

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) and Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

SUMITOMO CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ossen Innovation does not pay a dividend. SUMITOMO CORP/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO CORP/S and Ossen Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO CORP/S 6.61% 11.98% 4.15% Ossen Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SUMITOMO CORP/S and Ossen Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO CORP/S $44.56 billion 0.42 $2.91 billion $2.28 6.50 Ossen Innovation $132.38 million 0.09 $5.34 million N/A N/A

SUMITOMO CORP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ossen Innovation.

Risk and Volatility

SUMITOMO CORP/S has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ossen Innovation has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SUMITOMO CORP/S and Ossen Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO CORP/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ossen Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SUMITOMO CORP/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SUMITOMO CORP/S beats Ossen Innovation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUMITOMO CORP/S Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment is involved in the trading, leasing, financing, designing, and arranging the construction of ships, aircraft, transportation systems, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts. The company's Environment & Infrastructure segment engages in the social infrastructure business, such as electricity, water supply, and railroad projects; renewable energy business comprising solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and wind power generation; environmental business consisting of storage battery activities; industrial infrastructure business, such as industrial facilities and equipment; and logistics, insurance, and industrial-park-related businesses. Its Media, ICT, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services segment engages in the areas of media, ICT, lifestyle/retail, food/food product, materials and supplies, and real estate businesses. The company's Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment engages in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals, electronics, and life sciences businesses. This segment also trades in petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas, storage batteries, carbon products, plastics, organic and inorganic chemicals, silicon wafers, LEDs, pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, household insecticide, fertilizers, and veterinary drugs; and provision of electronics manufacturing services. The company has a strategic partnership with ITM Power plc for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. Sumitomo Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC and rare earth coated PC products. The company markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

