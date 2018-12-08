Head to Head Contrast: NACCO Industries (NC) & Blackridge Technology International (BRTI)

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) and Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackridge Technology International has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Blackridge Technology International does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NACCO Industries and Blackridge Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries 27.65% 12.65% 7.74% Blackridge Technology International -8,904.78% -722.93% -174.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NACCO Industries and Blackridge Technology International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries $104.78 million 2.22 $30.33 million N/A N/A Blackridge Technology International $80,000.00 253.33 -$15.34 million N/A N/A

NACCO Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Blackridge Technology International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NACCO Industries and Blackridge Technology International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackridge Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.1% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blackridge Technology International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Blackridge Technology International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc. operates primarily in the mining industry. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned lime rock quarries; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services. The company serves electric utilities, independent power providers, activated carbon producers, and synfuels plants. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Blackridge Technology International Company Profile

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. Its network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance. The company's products are used in enterprise and government computing environments, the industrial Internet of Things, and other cloud service providers and network systems. BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

