Head-To-Head Review: General Finance (GFN) and Aly Energy Services (ALYE)

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) and Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of General Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of General Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for General Finance and Aly Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Finance presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.07%. Given General Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe General Finance is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Finance and Aly Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance $347.30 million 1.01 -$8.30 million $0.06 193.33 Aly Energy Services $14.63 million 0.39 -$420,000.00 N/A N/A

Aly Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Finance.

Profitability

This table compares General Finance and Aly Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance -2.29% 4.81% 0.80% Aly Energy Services -5.74% -5.00% -2.71%

Volatility & Risk

General Finance has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aly Energy Services has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Finance beats Aly Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail. The company's modular space products comprise office container products, modular buildings, and mobile offices used in various applications, such as general administrative office space, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, daycare facilities, dormitories, healthcare facilities, rental facilities, retail space, and shelters. Its liquid containment products consists of portable liquid storage tanks for well-site liquid containment needs, expansion/upgrade projects, highway construction/groundwater sewage, infrastructure projects, industrial projects, mining pit pump works, municipal sewer and water projects, non-residential construction projects, pipeline construction and maintenance, and refinery turnaround applications. The company provides ancillary products, such as steps, ramps, furniture, portable toilets, security systems, shelving, mud pumps, hoses, splitter valves, tee connectors, and other items used in connection with leased equipment. It also manufactures various steel-based products, such as chassis, storm shelters, blast-resistant modules, specialty tanks, and trash hoppers. General Finance Corporation serves commercial, construction, transportation, industrial, energy, manufacturing, mining, retail, consumer, and education industries, as well as government sector. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Aly Energy Services

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling. Its equipment includes centrifuges and auxiliary solids control equipment; mud circulating tanks of 400 and 500 barrel capacity; and auxiliary surface rental equipment, including portable mud mixing plants and containment systems. The company also provides personnel at the customer's well site to operate the equipment, as well as to rig-up/rig-down and haul the equipment to and from the customer's location. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

