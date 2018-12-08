Head to Head Review: Gerdau (GGB) & Sutor Technology Group (TORZ)

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) and Sutor Technology Group (OTCMKTS:TORZ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Gerdau pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sutor Technology Group does not pay a dividend. Gerdau pays out 144.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Gerdau and Sutor Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerdau 0.80% 9.41% 4.46% Sutor Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gerdau and Sutor Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerdau $11.57 billion 0.59 -$112.55 million $0.09 44.44 Sutor Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sutor Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gerdau.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gerdau and Sutor Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerdau 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sutor Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gerdau has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutor Technology Group has a beta of 7.58, meaning that its stock price is 658% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Gerdau shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Gerdau shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of Sutor Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gerdau beats Sutor Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gerdau

Gerdau S.A. provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore. It also produces special steel products for use in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and others markets. In addition, the company offers flat products comprising hot rolled coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. It sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Gerdau S.A. is a subsidiary of Metalurgica Gerdau S.A.

About Sutor Technology Group

Sutor Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells finished steel products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers longitudinal double submergedarc welded steel pipes, large and small diameter and spiral seamed heavy steel pipes, hot-dip galvanized and pre-painted galvanized steel sheets, acid pickled steel products, cold-rolled steel products, and galvolume/galfan products. It also provides high precision steel shearing and distribution services. In addition, the company offers processing, distribution, and logistic solutions. Its products are used in various industries, such as solar energy, household appliances, medical instruments, IT, building and construction, and automobiles. Sutor Technology Group Limited is headquartered in Changshu, the People's Republic of China.

