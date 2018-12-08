Head to Head Review: Primus Guaranty (PRSG) & BGC Partners (BGCP)

Primus Guaranty (OTCMKTS:PRSG) and BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primus Guaranty and BGC Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primus Guaranty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BGC Partners $3.35 billion 0.61 $51.47 million $1.20 5.13

BGC Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Primus Guaranty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Primus Guaranty and BGC Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primus Guaranty 0 0 0 0 N/A BGC Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

BGC Partners has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.16%. Given BGC Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BGC Partners is more favorable than Primus Guaranty.

Risk and Volatility

Primus Guaranty has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BGC Partners has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primus Guaranty and BGC Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primus Guaranty N/A N/A N/A BGC Partners 2.49% 43.44% 9.58%

Dividends

BGC Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Primus Guaranty does not pay a dividend. BGC Partners pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BGC Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of BGC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Primus Guaranty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of BGC Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BGC Partners beats Primus Guaranty on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primus Guaranty

Primus Guaranty, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit swaps to financial institutions. It offers protection against the risk of default on primarily investment grade corporate reference entities. The company provides credit protection on a single specified reference entity, multiple reference entities, and asset-backed securities for dealers and banks. It also manages credit swap and cash investment portfolios of its affiliates, as well as provides management, consulting, and information technology services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. As of September, 29 2014, Primus Guaranty, Ltd. is in Liquidation.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a global financial intermediary to the financial and real estate markets. The company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage of a broad range of products, including fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures and structured products. It also provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, processing, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. The Real Estate Services segment offers commercial real estate tenants, owners, investors and developers a wide range of services, including leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and financial services, consulting, project management, and property and facilities management. BGC Partners was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

