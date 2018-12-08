Head to Head Survey: Cherokee (CHKE) and Bitzio (BTZO)

Cherokee (NASDAQ:CHKE) and Bitzio (OTCMKTS:BTZO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cherokee and Bitzio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherokee 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bitzio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cherokee presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,900.00%. Given Cherokee’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cherokee is more favorable than Bitzio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Cherokee shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Cherokee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitzio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cherokee and Bitzio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherokee -197.06% -28.27% -8.12% Bitzio N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cherokee and Bitzio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherokee $29.36 million 0.31 -$55.98 million ($0.71) -0.92 Bitzio $9.87 million 0.08 $13.25 million N/A N/A

Bitzio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cherokee.

Summary

Cherokee beats Bitzio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherokee

Cherokee Inc. markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or licenses Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, Sideout Sport, and other brands. As of February 3, 2018, the company had 54 continuing license agreements covering in approximately 80 countries. Cherokee Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

About Bitzio

Bitzio, Inc. develops and commercializes clean technologies in the areas of agriculture and lifestyle sectors. The company's portfolio of patented and patent-pending technologies include oil extraction and refining, renewable fuels and chemicals, solar energy and fuels, energy and chemical detection, wearables and consumer products, and others. It licenses technologies to the U.S. ethanol producers. The company also engages in producing and selling activewear and other apparel for women and children. In addition, it distributes Lexi Luu and E-motion branded apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as Rocky Mountain Fudge Company, Inc. and changed its name to Bitzio, Inc. in June 2011. Bitzio, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Chatsworth, California.

