Head-To-Head Survey: Scientific Learning (SCIL) versus Puxin (NEW)

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Scientific Learning alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scientific Learning and Puxin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Puxin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Puxin has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.14%. Given Puxin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Puxin is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scientific Learning and Puxin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Learning $16.40 million 0.59 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Puxin $204.47 million 2.60 -$63.34 million N/A N/A

Scientific Learning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puxin.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Learning and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Learning -5.05% -2.42% -9.33% Puxin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Puxin beats Scientific Learning on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Learning

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.