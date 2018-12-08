Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

HTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.22. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at $143,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

