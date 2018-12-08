Healthequity (HQY) Downgraded to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $105.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthequity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 126.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $371,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,400 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 57.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

