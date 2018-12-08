Healthequity (HQY) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Healthequity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Shares of HQY traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,904. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 126.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $348,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,027,400. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,188,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth $172,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Healthequity by 33.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Healthequity by 7.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthequity by 249.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

